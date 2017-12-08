WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's national intelligence director is tightening rules for the internal disclosure of Americans' names that are omitted from classified reports.

Such names in intelligence reports are often concealed. Government officials can ask for a name to be revealed to them to understand the intelligence being provided.

Republicans have wanted stricter rules since claiming Obama administration officials improperly shared the names of members of Trump's presidential transition team.

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told lawmakers in a letter last week the new policy will be ready by Jan. 15. The Associated Press obtained the letter. Reuters was first to report the changes.

The new policy aims to toughen safeguards, ensuring names aren't disclosed for political reasons, especially during presidential transitions.