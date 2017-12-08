CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration is sending a new top diplomatic envoy to Venezuela. He's a former ambassador with a reputation for candidness and controversy at a time relations between the two countries are rapidly deteriorating.

Todd Robinson served as ambassador to Guatemala until September. His outspoken views on corruption in the Central American country led to calls for his expulsion on several occasions. Later he was recorded calling four lawmakers "idiots."

Venezuela and the U.S. haven't exchanged ambassadors since 2010, so Robinson will assume the rank of charge d'affaires.

The decision was confirmed by the office of Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Florida Republican.

Robinson specialized in Latin America throughout a long diplomatic career. He also served as the deputy head of the State Department's anti-narcotics policy office.