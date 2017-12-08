BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says a fire in a Syrian refugee settlement in eastern Lebanon has killed seven children.

UNHCR said in a statement Friday that it "is deeply shocked by the fire" the day before in the village of Ghaze and extended its "sincere condolences to their families and to all those affected by this tragic incident."

Lebanon is home to more than a million Syrian war refugees.

The UNHCR said it is coordinating with local authorities, adding that families who lost their homes and possessions in the fire have gathered at the local municipal hall. It said they have received food, water, blankets, winter clothing and other humanitarian assistance.