NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Europe's top human rights body says a concrete aircraft hangar at a British military base on Cyprus is unsuitable to house people and should never be used for detentions.

The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment said Friday that the hangar at Dhekelia Garrison known as '16 Flight' offers poor conditions for detention and should be permanently struck off from the list of where people can be held.

The Committee expressed concern about reports that young children were also detained there.

Britain said it only detained adults who chose to have their children accompany them. It added it would "consider carefully" the committee's comments before using such a facility again.

In 2015, protesters were detained at this hangar.