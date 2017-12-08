HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media say Vietnam's National Assembly has removed a senior Communist Party official from its membership, a move that could pave the way for his prosecution for alleged wrongdoing while head of energy giant PetroVietnam.

The official Vietnam News Agency reported that the assembly's Standing Committee voted Friday to remove Dinh La Thang from the Communist Party-dominated legislature.

Thang was fired as party secretary of the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City in May after being dismissed from the all-powerful Politburo, but remains a member of the elite Central Committee and deputy head of the party's economic committee.

VNA says Thang is connected to two serious cases that are being investigated by police.