ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Humorist Garrison Keillor says he plans to go to Mayo Clinic next week for a pacemaker implant.

The 75-year-old former host of "A Prairie Home Companion" told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he was having heart problems and has scheduled an appointment at the Rochester clinic. Keillor called the matter "Pretty routine but still serious" and added, "I'm fine."

Minnesota Public Radio ended its business relationship with Keillor last week over an allegation of workplace misconduct. Keillor has said he put his hand on a woman's bare back as he tried to console her.

Keillor underwent surgery to repair a heart valve at Mayo in 2001.

Advertisement

Keillor retired as host of his public radio variety show last year, but the Saturday evening show continues with mandolinist Chris Thile as host.