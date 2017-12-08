EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 10, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.
thru 10, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 10, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.
thru 10, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 13, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test.
thru 10, Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa Sevens.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Wydad Casablanca, Al Jazira vs. Urawa Reds.
New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux for Lomachenko's WBO super featherweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for vacant IBF junior lightweight title.
Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.
Nyon, Switzerland — football, Champions League draw.
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: Gremio vs. Pachuca or Wydad Casablanca.
Chandigarh, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: Real Madrid vs. Al Jazira or Urawa Reds.
Brisbane, Australia — boxing, Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran for Horn's WBO welterweight title.
thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.
thru 16, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final.
thru 17, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Laval, Quebec — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.
Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.
Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.