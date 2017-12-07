CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A white former police chief charged with a hate crime in New Jersey for smashing a handcuffed black man's head into a doorjamb has now been accused of lying to federal authorities about the encounter.

Officials on Thursday said former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera falsely told investigators that he never touched the man he's accused of attacking in 2016.

Civil rights and hate crimes charges were announced last month against the 60-year-old Nucera. Authorities say he has a history of using police dogs to intimidate black people and has been secretly recorded making racist comments by one of his officers.

He retired in January amid an FBI investigation.

Nucera's attorney says his client maintains his innocence.