AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college has apologized for canceling a speech by a woman who advocates for allowing guns on college campuses.

Antonia Okafor says Hampshire College in Amherst canceled her speech two hours before its scheduled start Wednesday because it was "too controversial."

The college apologized, but it says the event was canceled because the "student application was not sufficiently complete," and not because of the speaker.

Okafor is co-founder of a group that calls itself a movement of women "who feel empowered when they use their gun for self-defense."

Advertisement

She was invited to speak by a group for South Asian and international students. The school didn't spell out what was missing from the group's application, but it says it's trying to reschedule.

Okafor says it's sad that free speech and gun rights are hated at a U.S. college.