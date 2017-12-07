BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe (all times local):

2 p.m.

The newly appointed Czech prime minister says he wants to negotiate with the European Union and ask the bloc to withdraw its legal action against his country for failing to accommodate their fair share of refugees under a plan agreed to by the 28-country bloc.

The European Commission says it is also taking Hungary and Poland to court for the same reason. Their cases are being referred to the European Court of Justice.

Andrej Babis told the local CTK news agency on Thursday, a day after he was sworn in as prime minister, the system to relocate the refugees is "nonsense" that only supports the popularity of extremist parties in Europe.

EU nations agreed in Sept. 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees from Italy and Greece as the countries buckled under the arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants that year.

But the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland have taken in almost none in two years.

12 noon

