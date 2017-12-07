Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MIDDLE EAST BRACES FOR UNREST, NEW DIPLOMATIC MOVES

Palestinians shutter schools, shops, call for protests in the West Bank and Hamas calls for a new uprising in a furious response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, as the Palestinian leader and Jordanian king meet to forge a new way ahead.

2. FOR PALESTINIANS, A GAME-CHANGER

Advertisement

The Palestinian leadership sees Trump's declaration as a dangerous betrayal that is bound to propel them into a risky confrontation with Israel on the global stage and possibly at the International Criminal Court.

3. 'THE FORECAST FOR TOMORROW IS PURPLE'

Southern California has never faced purple wind, which means "extreme," until now. And that could reverse hard-won progress firefighters have made on wildfires.

4. AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT OKS SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

The move follows a bitter and divisive debate settled by the government polling voters in a much-criticized ballot survey that strongly endorsed change.

5. FRANKEN APPEARS ON BRINK OF RESIGNING

The Minnesota Democrat is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and support from Senate colleagues is rapidly fading.

6. MOSUL EYE REVEALS IDENTITY

Shattering the wall of silence imposed by the Islamic State group in Iraq, 31-year-old historian, scholar and blogger Omar Mohammed, who gave a news feed to the world on Mosul's suffering, unmasks himself to the AP.

7. 'AMERICA'S FINEST CITY' HAS DOWN AND OUT SIDE

Spiraling real estate values in San Diego leave more than 3,200 people living on the streets or in their cars and — most alarmingly — a deadly hepatitis A epidemic, AP finds.

8. WHAT IS BEGINNING TO RISE IN SPITE OF 'TRUMP EFFECT'

Since bottoming out in April, the number of immigrants caught at the U.S. southern border has been increasing monthly.

9. POOR HEALTH AND HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS

Low-income adults on the government insurance program are prone to smoke, struggle with depression and obesity. But a new survey says they are also invested in their health, AP learns.

10. SCIENTISTS CALL FOR MORE RESEARCH ON POT MEDS FOR PETS

The move comes as more people anxious to relieve suffering in their pets are turning to oils and powders containing CBDs, a non-psychoactive component of marijuana.