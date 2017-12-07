PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A senior United Nations official and North Korea's foreign minister have held talks in Pyongyang.

Jeffrey Feltman, the U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs, met with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Thursday, the second full day of the highest-level U.N. visit to the North since 2010. He arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a four or five-day stay.

It's not immediately known what the two discussed. According to North Korea's state-run media, Feltman discussed U.N. assistance and operations in North Korea in a meeting with the vice foreign minister on Wednesday.

Six U.N. agencies, with about 50 international staff, are represented in the North.

Advertisement

The visit by Feltman, an American citizen and former State Department official, comes just after Pyongyang's launch of its most advanced missile to date.