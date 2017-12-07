Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHICH NEW PATH TRUMP IS FOLLOWING IN MIDEAST

Defying dire, worldwide warnings, the president breaks with decades of U.S. and international policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

2. ONCE-PROMISING POLITICAL CAREER IN SHAMBLES

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken appears on the cusp of resigning as his fellow Democrats abandon him over a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

3. HOMES OF RICH, FAMOUS UNDER SIEGE

A wildfire erupts in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself threatened by an outbreak of wind-whipped blazes.

4. WHERE A BIG MARIJUANA MARKET IS OPENING

Los Angeles is in line to become the nation's largest city with legal recreational pot after the City Council votes to license sales and cultivation next year.

5. RANSOMWARE CRIPPLES GOVERNMENT COMPUTERS

A cyberattack slows county government to a crawl in North Carolina's most populous metro area — and an official says the county will not pay the $23,000 demanded by the hacker, believed to be in Ukraine or Iran.

6. PUTIN ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID

The Russian president says he'll seek another six-year term next March, a late entry into a race he is poised to win easily.

7. WHY PRICE OF VIAGRA IS TUMBLING

Drugmaker Pfizer is launching its own cheaper generic version of the impotence pill rather than lose most sales when the drug gets its first generic competition next week.

8. 'IT'S NOT JUST A MOMENT. IT'S A MOVEMENT'

The "Silence Breakers" — those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment — are named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

9. DARK BEHEMOTH FOUND DEEP IN THE COSMOS

Astronomers discover a super-size black hole harkening back to almost the dawn of creation.

10. GOODELL SIGNS FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

The extension for the NFL commissioner has been a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process.