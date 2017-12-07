WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Eerie footage has emerged appearing to show a fish head continuing to gasp for breath despite having been filleted down to the bone.

The video, filmed in Chenghdu City, China, last month, shows the stripped catfish slowly moving its mouth and fins as it lies on a table.

The clip has captured the attention of the internet with many viewers expressing their surprise at the bizarre image, the MailOnline reported.

Advertisement

The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed but fish moving after death is a fairly common phenomenon.

The fish is seen gasping for air despite being filleted down to the bone. Photo / AP

IFLScience.com explains that there are cells that can still respond to stimuli, though the brain and the heart are not functioning.

Muscle motor neurons maintain some membrane potential, or difference in ion charge, which then starts a domino effect down neural pathways causing movement.