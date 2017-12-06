OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian court has convicted a Somali man of kidnapping freelance journalist Amanda Lindhout.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith presided over Ali Omar Ader's 10-day trial and issued the verdict Wednesday.

Lindhout and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were seized near Mogadishu in August 2008. Both were released in November 2009 in exchange for a ransom payment. Her story was published in the best-selling book "A House in the Sky."

Ader was arrested by Canadian police in Ottawa in June 2015. It emerged during pre-trial motions last spring that police had lured Ader to Canada through an elaborate scheme to sign a purported book-publishing deal.

The prosecution said Ader admitted to undercover investigators on two occasions that he was the negotiator in the kidnapping.