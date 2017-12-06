SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The body of murder mastermind Charles Manson was barely cold when competing bids began for his remains and belongings among relatives and longtime associates.

Their plans have not been divulged, but some fear they might create a shrine for those who are still fascinated by the man behind the bizarre celebrity slayings that terrorized Los Angeles nearly a half-century ago.

The value of Manson's belongings — said to include music, artwork, writings and at least two guitars — is unclear.

But probate attorneys said the real value of his estate could be in controlling the use of his image and the power to authorize any biographies or documentaries.

At the very least, it seems, Manson devotees want to prevent his ashes from being anonymously interred with other indigent inmates.