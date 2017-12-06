PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a malicious-prosecution trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in a lawsuit brought by one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons (all times local):

1:21 p.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio took the witness stand Wednesday in a malicious-prosecution lawsuit over the now-dismissed animal cruelty charges against U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake's son in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs at a kennel.

Arpaio was unable to cite any evidence to back up his case against Austin Flake and his then-wife Logan Brown.

Advertisement

The couple were caring for the dogs at a Gilbert kennel operated by Brown's parents.

Arpaio says his detectives had gathered the proper evidence to recommend charges, but he declined to explain his confidence in his investigation.

Charges against the Flakes were dismissed at the request of prosecutors. The owners of the kennel pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after an expert determined that the facility's air conditioning failed because the operators didn't properly maintain it.

___

3:17 a.m.

Arizona jurors who will decide a malicious-prosecution trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio were told Tuesday that one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons suffered from depression as a result of a now-dismissed animal cruelty case that the lawman brought against him.

The jury was told on the opening day of the civil trial that Austin Flake and his ex-wife still suffer emotional distress from the charges they faced when 21 dogs at a kennel operated by the younger Flake's in-laws died from heat exhaustion. The Flakes were watching the dogs while the in-laws were in Florida.

The lawsuit filed by the couple alleges Arpaio pursued charges against them to gain publicity for himself.

An attorney representing the former sheriff said the charges were the result of a competent investigation.