TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A group of bakers is challenging a one-of-a-kind New Jersey rule that bans the sale of homemade baked goods.

The New Jersey Home Bakers Association on Wednesday sued the state's health department over rules that require people to have a license before they can sell their home-baked treats.

The nearly decade-long push to overturn the regulation has gained supporters who argue that people should be allowed to make money by selling their baked goods without a storefront.

A legislative proposal has been blocked because of public health concerns. A spokeswoman for the health department didn't immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

A Wisconsin court nixed that state's ban in June, leaving New Jersey as the only state with a ban.