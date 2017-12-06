TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras' president says he is open to a review of a disputed vote count in his bid for re-election that has plunged the country into a political crisis.

Juan Orlando Hernandez called late Tuesday for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to re-examine all the votes scrutinized from the Nov. 26 election. He said he would be OK with that "because the people deserve respect."

Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla is urging a recount of thousands of disputed ballots and has also called for a redo of the entire vote. He told The Associated Press that would be legal if Congress convenes and explicitly approves it.

With all the votes counted, Hernandez holds an edge over Nasralla by 43 percent to 41.4 percent.

Advertisement

Nasralla alleges fraud, and both sides have claimed victory.