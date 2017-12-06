TOP STORY:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Kremlin needs to analyze the International Olympic Committee's ruling to bar Russia and its sports officials from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games before making any decisions regarding the country's participation, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

PARIS— Seven teams, including former champions Liverpool and Porto, compete for the four remaining spots in the last 16 of the Champions League. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia won the inaugural day-night Ashes test by 120 runs on the last day, with Josh Hazlewood striking twice in the first three overs and Mitchell Starc finishing off the tail as the pace attack crushed England's slim hopes of a comeback victory. SENT: 680 words, photos.

FIG--GRAND PRIX FINAL

TOKYO — The world's top figure skaters will be looking to sharpen their routines at this weekend's Grand Prix Final in Japan, the last major international competition before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 485 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK MOSCOW

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool looks for a win over Spartak Moscow to finish first in its Champions League group and ensure a sweep of five English teams in the last 16 of the competition. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-LUKAKU

MANCHESTER, England — It won't go down as the best goal of Romelu Lukaku's first season at Manchester United. It might prove to be one of the most significant. When Lukaku stuck out his left foot and prodded in a close-range volley for the equalizer against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, a sense of relief swept through Old Trafford. By Stevce Douglas. SENT: 685 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-MOVING FORWARD

MADRID — As far as Diego Simeone is concerned, Atletico Madrid has taken a step forward despite its early elimination from the Champions League. Atletico failed to make it past the group stage for the first time in five years. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NEW DELHI — Roshen Silva batted for 184 minutes on Day 5 of the third test between India and Sri Lanka to force a draw. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 475 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Westbrook's triple-double helps Thunder rally past Jazz. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Minus ill Lundqvist, Rangers find way to edge Penguins 4-3. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

