MOSCOW (AP) — The lower chamber of the Russian parliament has voted to bar Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty from accessing it in the latest tit-for-tat between Russia and the U.S. over government-funded media outlets.

The vote at the State Duma on Wednesday came one day after the Justice Ministry listed the two media organizations and their regional branches as foreign agents.

The media dispute began last month when Kremlin-funded RT television was registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent following a demand from Washington. In retaliation, Russia adopted a bill that allows the government to designate international media outlets as foreign agents.

After the committee that governs Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists withdrew credentials for RT last week, the Russian parliament vowed to respond.