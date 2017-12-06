PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the death of rock icon Johnny Hallyday (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Police have installed barricades outside the home of French rock icon Johnny Hallyday as fans gathered to mourn his death.

Police vans arrived before dawn Wednesday at the home in the Paris suburb of Marnes-la-Coquette, near Versailles.

Fans came soon after, bundled against the December cold to pay tribute and share memories of France's biggest rock star.

Tributes poured in from the French president's office to North America after the overnight news of his death. Hallyday, often dubbed the French Elvis, died after battling lung cancer.

4:15 a.m.

Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

President Emmanuel Macron announced his death in a statement early Wednesday, saying "he brought a part of America into our national pantheon." Macron's office said the president spoke with Hallyday's family but did not provide details about where the rocker died or the circumstances.

Hallyday had had lung cancer and repeated health scares in recent years that dominated national news, yet he continued performing as recently as this summer.