An Australian politician has apologised for telling a reporter to "go and do your research, maggot".

The Labor Party's Brian Mitchell had been attempting to shield embattled MP Justine Keay from reporters and answering questions for her when he made the comment, the ABC reports.

Keay has declined to refer herself to the High Court despite controversy swirling over the possibility she is a British dual-citizen. It is the latest in a clutch of cases that has swept Australia's federal parliament, resulting in the resignation of several MPs.

The ABC says: "At a barbeque at Parliament House on Wednesday, fellow Tasmanian Labor member Brian Mitchell tried to physically block an ABC cameraman before sniping at reporter Matt Wordsworth.

"Go and do your research, maggot!" Mitchell said to the ABC's Lateline reporter.

"Ask the right question, don't be prejudicial, don't use prejudicial language."

Don't know what's worse: The fact that @BrianMitchellMP called @MattWordsworth a "maggot" or that he didn't think his female colleague could speak for herself & insisted on answering the questions on her behalf https://t.co/AiQFodjmRO — Emma Alberici (@albericie) December 6, 2017

Later in the day, Mitchell told parliament: "Earlier today I saw some vision on ABC TV which included some heated words from myself to a press gallery journalist.

"And I've spoken to Matt Wordsworth from the ABC and apologised for the encounter.

"I deeply respect the work that Wordsworth and all of his colleagues do and they should be free to do it without fear or favour. Thank you."

Court reporters Australia wide bemused that calling a journalist 'maggot' is now news. — patrick billings (@patrickbillings) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, fellow Labor MP Tony Burke moved a motion to refer MPs to the Australian high court over citizenship questions.

He said the only member who can be considered a self-referral is David Feeney who has asked to have his case referred to the high court.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Labor was making the move for "no reason other than political advantage" and recommended each referral be dealt with individually.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten said Labor was "moving their resolution because Australians are fed up with parliament".