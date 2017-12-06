KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for New Zealand's governor general, who is marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between the countries.

Patsy Reddy's visit is the first to Malaysia by a New Zealand governor general since Silvia Cartwright's trip in 2004. New Zealand's governor general acts as Queen Elizabeth II's representative in the country and is a largely ceremonial position.

Reddy, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday for a four-day visit, was given a 21-gun salute at a state welcoming ceremony in Parliament attended by Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V, Prime Minister Najib Razak and Cabinet ministers.

Reddy will visit the Islamic Art Museum and a mosque in Kuala Lumpur before being feted at a state banquet with Malaysia's king later Wednesday. She is scheduled to tour the historic city of Malacca on Thursday before leaving the next day.