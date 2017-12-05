Police in Graham, Washington were searching multiple suspects after a shooting near a local high school.

At least two victims were located at Graham-Kapowsin High School according to police - one in a carpark and the other in changing rooms.

Police report that the shooting didn't happen on the school grounds but that the victims ran onto the school campus after being shot.

Four schools in the area went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Advertisement

The incident is believed to be gang related.