WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Mississippi for the state's bicentennial and to help open two museums, including one dedicated to civil rights.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will help open the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday.

Activists are threatening to boycott or protest Trump's participation. Sanders says that would be "very sad."

Trump has been criticized for racially charged tweets and comments, including blaming "both sides" for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump has also been critical of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police violence and racism.

Trump visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington this year.