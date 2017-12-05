DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government has revoked the exhibitor license of a northeast Iowa roadside zoo that was previously accused of maintaining deplorable living conditions for its animals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in a decision filed Nov. 30 and made public Monday that Cricket Hollow Zoo, now known as Cricket Hollow Animal Park, has repeatedly violated federal animal welfare law.

The USDA also issued a $10,000 fine to owners Thomas and Pamela Sellner. They have 30 days to appeal. Their attorney didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.

A USDA administrative law judge says the zoo in Manchester had "chronic violations." It was cited for more than 100 violations between 2010 and 2015.

The zoo previously removed tigers, lions and lemurs from the facility after lawsuits by an animal rights group.