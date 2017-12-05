Cities around the world could be on high alert following multiple threats from Isis to turn "New Year's Day" into "hell".

The terror group has released a range of images threatening to unleash terror on London, New York and other major cities around the world over the Christmas and New Year period.

The latest image shows an Isis fighter with a bloody knife unleashing havoc outside a popular European tourist destination with the words "We will make New Year's Day hell".

The terror group also made another threat to Christmas shoppers in London with a menacing poster warning of an impending attack.

The poster, which has been published by a pro-Isis media group, shows a jihadi draped in a bullet belt walking down Oxford St underneath this year's Christmas lights which currently hang above the central London road.

It carries the warning: "From now onwards we will go to attack them and they will not come to attack us."

Isis appears to be revving up its propaganda machine ahead of the holiday period.

Previous posters show Santa Claus kneeling before an Isis executioner on London's Regent St, a jihadi with a bloody knife looking out over a Paris Christmas market and Santa Claus standing next to a box of dynamite looking out over New York's Times Square.

Chilling: Another poster shared on encrypted channels show Santa kneeling in front of a terrorist with London's Regent Street in the background.

Also on Monday, Isis issued another poster, this time threatening the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the MailOnline reported.

A digitally created image shows an armed man standing below the Mormon San Diego California Temple, with "Coming Soon" written in letters stained with blood and draped in green tinsel.

The group's propaganda wing – the Wafa Media Foundation - is continuing to churn out threats despite the regime suffering huge losses in Syria and Iraq.

One poster shows a jihadi with a bloody knife looking out over a Christmas market with the Eiffel Tower in the background and the message 'soon in your holidays'.

And Isis is increasingly turning to lone-wolf supporters to take up its violent cause around the world.

"Though these threats should be taken seriously, there is also a publicity element to pro-Isis media groups' threats against places like the Vatican or events like 2018 Fifa World Cup."