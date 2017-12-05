MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is denouncing a case of alleged abuses in 2016 by members of the military, which is heavily involved in prosecuting the country's war against drug gangs.

The commission says that according to testimony from a father, elements of an airborne unit detained his son, nephew and two other people last year inside a home in Tepatitlan de Morelos, in Jalisco state.

A statement says two hours later three of the detained were hustled into the back of a vehicle while the fourth was released. Two days later, two of the victims were found dead on a ranch and the third was hospitalized with wounds.

The commission denounced multiple rights violations in the case: arbitrary detention; sexual violence and torture; forced disappearance; and extrajudicial killings.