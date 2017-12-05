BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been injured after a passenger train hit a freight train near Duesseldorf.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that police said the accident occurred near the train station in the town of Meerbusch.

Authorities said there were multiple injuries but didn't immediately have more specific information.

Emergency crews were on the scene and were helping unload people from the passenger train.

A photo tweeted by the Meerbusch fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright.