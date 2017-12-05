BOSTON (AP) — Exxon Mobil is asking Massachusetts' highest court to block an order that the company hand over documents related to a state investigation into whether the company misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change.

A lawyer for Exxon Mobil argued before the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday that Massachusetts lacks jurisdiction because the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant does not have a corporate presence in the state.

A lower court judge ruled in Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey's favor in January.

Healey contends she has clear authority to investigate whether Exxon Mobil concealed information it knew about climate change from consumers and investors.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is conducting a similar probe.