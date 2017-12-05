PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge won't dismiss corruption charges against the mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city.

Court records show a request to toss out the indictment against Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was denied Tuesday.

The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pawlowski's lawyer asked the judge to dismiss the case last month, arguing that prosecutors used testimony based on hearsay and withheld evidence during his grand jury indictment. The attorney was not immediately available for comment on the judge's decision.

He recently was elected to a fourth term in office in the city of about 120,000 people.