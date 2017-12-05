ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into 11 members of a folk dancing group who are reportedly seeking asylum in Hungary.

Hurriyet newspaper and other Turkish media reported that the dancers travelled to Budapest last month to take part in a dance activity and sought asylum.

The motive for their reported defection wasn't immediately known. Turkey has arrested about 50,000 people following last year's failed coup attempt.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday launched an investigation into 11 dancers from the 18-member troupe who didn't return to Turkey.

Turkey's ministry for youth and sports also appointed inspectors to probe the alleged defections, the agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from Hungarian officials.