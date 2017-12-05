JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The chief of the Arab League is warning the United States not to take any measures that would change Jerusalem's current legal and political status.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit spoke on Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo of Arab League representatives gathered to discuss President Donald Trump's possible recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Aboul-Gheit says the possible U.S. decision would be a "dangerous measure that would have repercussions" across the entire Mideast region.

He also urged the Trump administration to reconsider the issue.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week.

___

1:15 p.m.

Israeli officials are playing down threats by Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, to cut ties if President Donald Trump goes ahead with recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The officials noted on Tuesday that Jerusalem has been the "capital of the Jewish people for 3000 years and Israel's capital for 70 years, regardless of whether Erdogan recognizes this or not."

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the government has not yet commented formally.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, said that "at the end of the day it is better to have a united Jerusalem than Erdogan's sympathy."

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city, captured by Israel in 1967, as their capital. The rival claims are at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and a U.S. decision taking sides could roil the region.

—Josef Federman in Jerusalem;

___

1:05 p.m.

The Trump administration appears to have missed a statutory deadline to sign a new waiver keeping the U.S. Embassy in Israel in the city of Tel Aviv.

The deadline came and went without any White House announcement about whether President Donald Trump had signed a waiver. Without the waiver, by the law the embassy is supposed to move to Jerusalem. The White House said Monday that Trump was still deciding.

The implications of missing the deadline are unclear. Lawyers have said there's some flexibility in the exact timing. Congress could withhold State Department funding for overseas facilities but is unlikely to do so. The Trump administration has blown through many other congressional deadlines without consequence in the past.

___

12:55 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has spoken out strongly against any possible U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The kingdom, a regional powerhouse that could help the White House push through a Middle East settlement, expressed its "grave and deep concern" about such a possible recognition.

In a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the kingdom affirms the rights of Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem which it said "cannot be changed."

The statement warned that this step would "provoke sentiments of Muslims throughout world."

Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967, as a future capital. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

___

11:40 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a 'red line' for Muslims.

Erdogan said in a speech in parliament on Tuesday that such a step would lead Ankara to cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel. He also said he would convene a summit meeting of countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to oppose any move recognizing Jerusalem.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, a position nearly the entire world rejects saying its status should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city as their future capital.

___

10:40 a.m.

The diplomatic adviser of President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership would "stop contacts" with the United States if President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Abbas' aide Majdi Khaldi said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.

East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, is home to major Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites. The Palestinians seek it as a future capital, while Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

Arab League representatives were to discuss the Jerusalem controversy on Tuesday. The organization said on Monday that Trump's possible recognition would constitute "naked aggression" against Muslims and Arabs.