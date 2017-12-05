MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Justice Ministry has listed Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as foreign agents, a move that could see them lose their reporting credentials in the Russian parliament.

The move announced on Tuesday comes amid an escalating tit-for-tat between Russia and the U.S. over government-funded media outlets.

Kremlin-funded RT television was registered with the U.S. Justice Department last month as a foreign agent following a demand from Washington. In retaliation, Russia adopted a bill that allows the government to designate international media outlets as foreign agents.

After the committee that governs Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists withdrew credentials for RT last week, the Russian parliament vowed also to bar access for media organizations listed as foreign agents. The lower chamber of the Russian parliament is expected to adopt the ban later this week.