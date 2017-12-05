TOP STORIES:

OLY--IOC-RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia could be banned from competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics, a prospect that President Vladimir Putin has already warned would be humiliating for his country. The decision will come on Tuesday, less than nine weeks before the games open on Feb. 9. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 1160 words, photo.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

Advertisement

MANCHESTER, England — Eight places in the next round of the Champions League are still up for grabs. Three of the top teams — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — are already through, as is Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 730 words, photos.

GLF--ON GOLF: TIGER'S RETURN

NASSAU, Bahamas — The scores will matter at some point, and they always matter to Tiger Woods. For now, the most encouraging aspect of his return to golf was the power in his swing. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia resumes its second innings on 53-4, leading by 268 runs on day four of the second test. Play starts at 0300 GMT.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NEW DELHI — Sri Lanka resumes its first innings on 356-9, Dinesh Chandimal 147 not out, on day four in reply to India's 536 in the third test. Play starts at 0400 GMT.

BKN--CAVALIERS-BULLS

CHICAGO — LeBron James and the Cavaliers go for their 12th straight win when they play a Chicago Bulls team that has lost eight in a row and has the NBA's worst record. The Cavaliers beat the Bulls 119-112 on Oct. 24 in Cleveland. By Andrew Seligman. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 0100 GMT.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL

NEW YORK — A Brazilian businessman testifies that he participated in a bribery scheme to buy the influence of FIFA soccer officials to win commercial rights to major tournaments, a decision he later regretted. By Tom Hays. SENT: 430 words.

SOC--SPAIN-PROBLEMATIC FIELD

MADRID — Spanish teams are seldom happy when playing at Getafe's small stadium, no matter the result. Win or lose, teams have been complaining about poor field conditions, which have been attracting more attention than the host's decent Spanish league campaign. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 590 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Alaves rallies late to beat Girona 3-2 in debut of new coach. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 250 words.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Udinese wins at Crotone 3-0 in Serie A relegation fight. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 260 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--BENEVENTO-GOALKEEPER SCORES — Brignoli: I don't want to be a forward, I can't run. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— SOC--CORINTHIANS-Jo — Jo leads Brazilian league in scoring, eyes World Cup spot. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 620 words, photo.

— FBN--GIANTS-McADOO FIRED — Reeling Giants fire coach McAdoo, GM Reese after 10th loss. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 890 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.