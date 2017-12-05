When their 13-year-old girl attempted suicide after being constantly bullied at school, her parents thought the worst was over - that's until the group of bullies turned on them.

Charlene and Freddie Avila returned home one afternoon to find a scene no parent wants to ever witness - their daughter Rosalie Avila laying lifeless after she had attempted to take her own life.

According to reports, a note was found inside her bedroom saying she was "sorry".

Rosalie has been bullied for years on end but the pain became too much, CBS reported.

Advertisement

Details of the bullying have emerged following the discovery of Rosalie's journal, which her parents have since handed over to police.

"They told me I was ugly today," father Freddie recalled reading from Rosalie's journal, according to the outlet.

"They were making fun of me today about my teeth."

Rosalie won't survive, however, with the 13-year-old set to be taken off life support on Tuesday afternoon (NZ time).

While struggling to cope with the loss of their daughter, the Avilas have been the target of horrific online bullying since the incident.

The parents received a meme on social media with Rosalie's face that read "hey mom. Next time don't tuck me in this," next to a made bed, Rosalie's smiling face to the right. Right underneath, the meme reads "Tuck me in THIS," next to an open grave with Rosalie's face photo shopped onto a boy's body, which is pointing at the open grave.

Mom Charlene called the bullies "heartless."

"For you to do that, I mean, you're heartless … you have no compassion."

Charlene said she couldn't understand how someone could be so mean to her. "As a mom, I'm still asking myself, like, 'What went wrong?' I don't know."

Since handing the journal into police, Freddie has hit out at the school saying they didn't do enough to stop the bullying which may have prevented this tragedy.

"I did everything I'm supposed to do as a father, and these people did not respond, because those bullies are still at the school," lamented Freddie. "They're still there, and my daughter's gone."

The family will take her off life support and plan to donate her organs.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of Rosalie's burial.

On the page, the heartbreaking message from Rosalie's mom reads:

"My daughter is a victim of bullying. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a great artist, very lovable & loving. Her smile would light up the whole room with her laughter. She's very smart and always had good grades. She loved the beach & liked going out to the snow. Rosalie had a great personality and was very funny. She enjoyed reading and liked dressing up as her favorite characters like 'Belle' from Beauty and the Beast & Stitch. She liked watching The Walking Dead, Stranger Things & Meet the Fosters. She always remembered her friends' birthdays and would go out of her way to get them a gift. She truly cared about people. She loved to drink hot cocoa while she watched her favorite shows or movies. She's loved by so many people & by her family. She was daddy's girl and mommy's princess. She wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to help the world to be a better place. The world lost a treasure. We ask kindly with any donations from anyone willing to help us to bury our beloved daughter and with medical expenses for Rosalie Avila, from an unexpected tragic loss. We thank you all for your support and blessings."

HELPLINE

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.