Twitter's pitch to new users is that it will let them "see what's happening in the world right now". Yet for a small select band the platform also lets them edit what the most powerful man on the planet sees happening in the world.

Donald Trump's retweets of three videos from the far-right Britain First group last week, which touched off a diplomatic incident with the UK, highlight that the President pays attention to what's going on in his Twitter feed.

And that if the mood strikes him he is wont to share what he sees — as well as his thoughts on it — to his 44 million followers.



The Britain First episode also illustrates the influence those who Trump follows on Twitter can wield. The videos were originally shared into the President's timeline by American conservative political commentator and provocateur, Ann Coulter.

Coulter is one of just 45 people the 45th President of the United States follows on the platform, giving her intimate access to Trump few in the White House enjoy.

The UK Telegraph recreated Trump's Twitter feed to experience over 24 hours what the President sees when he's scrolling through his timeline.

What we found was a milieu of flattering media coverage and sympathetic talking points punctuated with provocative tweets and retweets clearly aimed at influencing the President — that, and also the occasional puppy gif.

Mom protecting her puppy. pic.twitter.com/N1Sl2OWz7C — Only In Asia (@Crazyinnasia) November 30, 2017

Personal control

Trump's free-wheeling use of Twitter was one of the hallmarks of his unorthodox presidential campaign. After winning the election the question was whether he would relinquish command of the account to the White House communications operation or maintain his personal control.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, was the first US President to adopt the social media network in 2013 and took the latter approach.

As such, the 44th president's Twitter output resembled that of many other world leaders: A series of strategic announcements and photo-ops alongside more personal glimpses into life in the Oval Office — all in lock step with the West Wing's media strategy.

Happy birthday, Joe! The best @VP and friend I could have had alongside me these past eight years. pic.twitter.com/kWH3L5uSFC — President Obama (@POTUS44) November 20, 2016



After ascending to the White House, Trump took a different path by retaining tight personal control of his Twitter account and using it in a far more bellicose and reactive manner.

Since taking office the President has used Twitter to engage in personal spats and attack opponents including other world leaders such as North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un, whom he frequently refers to as "little rocket man".

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017



This is seemingly done with little or no coordination with his administration's communications operation. Last month Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, said he didn't even follow the president's tweets and felt his job was to make sure Trump was "briefed" on matters when tweeting.

This weekend provided a textbook case of the President's reactive and spontaneous approach on Twitter as he used the platform to mount a running commentary on the revelations surrounding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the FBI Russia investigation.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

While the world's focus is locked on the President's Twitter output, the Britain First saga throws a light onto what Trump absorbs from this feed as well.

Tweet your friends close

Most of the accounts the President follows are family members, White House staff, Trump hotels and businesses, and his favoured media outlets, Fox News and The Drudge Report.

This creates a comfortable space for the President of positive White House announcements, favourable tweets from staff and family alongside sympathetic news coverage.

Some amazing scenes from THE White House. We got to visit my dad after an amazing performance at… https://t.co/tvUBrRxbDE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 1, 2017



On top of these Trump also follows a small collection of celebrity friends and journalists.

Those granted this privileged access, alongside Coulter, are Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, Northern Irish actress and Hollywood producer, Roma Downey, and WWE Wrestling mogul, Vince McMahon.

Attempts to influence

As the President follows a relatively small number of accounts, his feed is sparsely populated and easily dominated by prolific tweeters. This is something some of which his followers are patently aware.

For instance, on Friday morning Coulter fired off a series of tweets and retweets goading the President about the lack of progress on his promised border wall with Mexico.

Today's BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday-Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration-- Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 1, 2017

Kate Steinle murder suspect found not guilty https://t.co/YieF7lTECP via @abc7newsbayarea ANOTHER MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE! BUILD THE WALL!!! BUILD THE WALL!!!!! — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) December 1, 2017

The illegal who murdered Kate Steinle had previously been deported five times. It's time to protect Americans, not illegals!



Build. The. Damn. Wall. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 1, 2017



The block of four tweets appeared in Trump's feed consecutively, making it hard for him to miss the message if he was looking at Twitter at the time.

Another who clearly knows he can catch the eye of the President is Piers Morgan. The presenter and former Daily Mirror editor has penned a number of tweets in the last week chastising Trump for sharing videos from Britain First.

Mr President @realDonaldTrump, this is appalling. Your retweets of Britain First have surged their support. Now you know who they are & what they stand for, I urge you to undo your tweets. Surely you don’t want to endorse such vile racist Muslim-hating scumbags? pic.twitter.com/SmnuuLbToE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 1, 2017



In Trump's Twitter feed Morgan often comes across as one of the few voices of dissent as he urges the President to mollify his stance on various issues.

When not petitioning the President on matters of policy, others use the access to try and influence other areas of Trump's life, including his reading list.

Following the President's bruising weekend, former Fox News host, Bill O'Reilly, used Twitter to suggest Trump may want to add his book Killing England to his Christmas list.

President Trump should expect a big uptick in media attacks after tax reform passes. It will be brutal. The President should read Killing England to see how George Washington handled things when attacks on him were launched. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 3, 2017

Light relief

Not everyone in the President's timeline is an attempt to flatter him or influence White House policy in 280 characters.

Some also bring an element of light relief, such as former Fox host Greta Van Susteren, who regularly retweets cute animal videos and gifs for Presidential consumption.

Among the clips we saw emerge in a feed were a video of a mother protecting her puppy, two cats fighting after one bites the other's tail and a baby rhino relaxing with his keeper.

None of these merited a Presidential retweet.