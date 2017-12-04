NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize board has expanded eligibility in its breaking news reporting category.

The board announced Monday that distinguished examples of local, state or national breaking news produced by any eligible newspaper, magazine or online news organization will be considered for the 2018 prizes. Previously, the breaking news category was confined to local reporting by news outlets geographically near the story.

Pulitzer Prize Administrator Dana Canedy says in a statement that the board "welcomes breaking news entries in the broadest sense."