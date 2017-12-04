PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with her Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, on Monday during an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Several agreements on trade, economic and technical cooperation were signed by officials and witnessed by the two leaders after their bilateral meeting.

Hasina said she asked for Hun Sen's support in helping to find a durable solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis, which "threatens peace and stability of our region."

More than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in neighboring Myanmar launched a violent crackdown against them on Aug. 25, turning it into Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades.

Hasina is scheduled to head back to Dhaka on Tuesday.