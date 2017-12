MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — How does a teenager cope in city a ruled by fanatics, where one wrong word can get you killed?

One month, Ferah was in a new school with new friends in the Iraqi city of Mosul, the future open before her. The next, she was smothered in a world ruled by the Islamic State group, where women were stoned to death and even her closest neighbors couldn't be trusted.

Just turning 14, the Iraqi teen had to find her own way to survive.