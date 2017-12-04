WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump defends his wife against criticism, he's following a long tradition of standing up for the first lady.

Bill Clinton once wanted to punch a newspaper columnist in the nose for calling Hillary Clinton a "congenital liar." Ronald Reagan complained about the "bum rap" Nancy Reagan got for buying White House china. George H.W. Bush defended Barbara Bush after female students objected to her as their commencement speaker because she dropped out of college to marry.

Trump pushed back recently after Vanity Fair magazine reported that his wife, Melania, didn't want to become first lady "come hell or high water."

The president has also defended the first lady for wearing stilettos on a trip with him to survey hurricane damage in Texas.