LONDON (AP) — Jez Butterworth's powerful drama "The Ferryman" won three prizes, including best play, at London's Evening Standard Theater Awards on Sunday.

Sam Mendes was named best director for Butterworth's tale of the past coming back to haunt a Northern Ireland family. Actor Tom Glynn-Carney won the emerging talent award for his role in the play.

Andrew Garfield was named best actor for the revival of AIDS drama "Angels in America." Glenda Jackson took the best actress prize for her performance in the title role of "King Lear," which marked her return to the stage after 25 years in politics.

Meatloaf musical "Bat Out of Hell" was named best musical. Former "Glee" cast member Amber Riley won best musical performance for "Dreamgirls."

Hosts for the ceremony included Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Cate Blanchett.