Police are investigating a disturbing video posted to social media showing a teen boy throwing a cat across the street.

The graphic video, which lasts less than 10 seconds, is said to have been filmed in Ontario, California, and was apparently posted to Snapchat.

The 16-year-old, identified on the social media platform as Charlie, is seen lifting the cat with both hands, then flinging it high into the air.

The cat can then be seen hitting the ground, clearly in pain.

It has sparked an outrage online with thousands of Internet users demanding justice, the MailOnline reported.

At first unclear if the cat survived the throw, Ontario Police released a statement on Twitter on Saturday night saying the cat was alright.

"We are investigating the animal cruelty to a cat video. We have located the cat & owner. The cat has leg fracture but is going to be ok," the department wrote.

The cat's owner, Perla, and her mother told NBC4 they refuse to watch the video because it's too upsetting.

"I just want him to know he hurt a victim that can't defend itself," she said.

Her cat, named Spots, is a stray she found four months ago. After being rushed to an emergency clinic, it was determined that Spots suffered a broken leg.

The Inland Valley Human Society was assisting with the investigation and care of the injured cat.

As of Sunday morning, police announced that they know the identity of the 16-year-old but they are not releasing his name due to his age.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbours say the video, which was filmed in a quiet cul-de-sac, is nearby to where the cat's owner lives.

"I know who he is but I don't know his name," neighbour Oscar Ramos told CBSLA.

"He hangs around here in the alley all the time. Bunch of little kids doing drugs. They think they're cool. He probably did it just to look cool on video."