LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Argentina's navy says it's trying to make a visual inspection of another object that registered on a sonar search for remains of a submarine that vanished 18 days ago with 44 crew members aboard.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference on Sunday that the new object was detected at a depth of 3,100 feet (950 meters). Balbi earlier said that inspection of another object by a Russian submersible revealed it was the wreck of a fishing vessel.

The search is taking place near the last known location of the ARA San Juan before it went silent off the Atlantic coast on Nov. 15.

The navy said on Thursday that it is no longer looking for survivors, although a multinational operation will continue searching for the vessel.