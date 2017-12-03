The United Kingdom says 43 students have been awarded the 2018 Marshall Scholarship, the largest class of Marshall scholars since 2007.

The list provided by the British Embassy names U.S. students at colleges and universities across the country. The scholarship funds study for up to three years at any institution in the United Kingdom. The program is funded mainly by the U.K. government.

The scholarship aims to, among other things, enable intellectually distinguished young Americans to study in the U.K. Created in 1953, the scholarship began as a gesture of gratitude to the U.S. for the assistance the U.K. received after World War II under the Marshall Plan.

Alumni include Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer and Neil Gorsuch, and the late 2008 Nobel Prize recipient Roger Tsien.