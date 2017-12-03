TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester City can take an eight-point lead into next week's derby against second-place Manchester United by beating West Ham in the Premier League. Also, Bournemouth hosts south-coast rival Southampton. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1900 GMT. Plus separate reports on both games.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

Advertisement

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia's Shaun Marsh batted through the day after resuming on 20 on Sunday, surviving an lbw decision on his way to his fifth test century and first against England. He notched an unbeaten 126 before Australia declared at 442-8 late on day two of the day-night Ashes test. In reply, England was 29-1 when rain halted play during the night session, a deficit of 413 runs. SENT: 645 words, photos.

GLF--WORLD CHALLENGE

NASSAU, Bahamas — Charley Hoffman had a 5-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods was 10 shots behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England - A look at the final round of games in the group stage of the Champions League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 2200 GMT.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NEW DELHI — Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket as Sri Lanka reached 131-3 at stumps on day two of the third test against India in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier, India declared its first innings on 536-7 with Virat Kohli (243) scoring his sixth double hundred. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 718 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA-POLLUTION

NEW DELHI — Sri Lanka's cricketers wore face masks and the bowlers complained of shortness of breath as play was stopped three times during the middle session because of concerns over air pollution on day two of the third test match against India. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 312 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Unbeaten Valencia gets a chance to move within two points of Spanish league leader Barcelona when it plays at mid-table Getafe. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 1800 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado — The Americans have struggled the last two days on the closest thing they have to a home course. Ted Ligety tries to end the trend Sunday in the giant slalom. He will be one of the favorites, along with Marcel Hirscher of Austria. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. 1600 GMT first run; 1945 GMT second run.

MMA--UFC 218

DETROIT — Max Holloway sought to build up his UFC legacy and push Jose Aldo closer to the end of his career. Done and done. Holloway defended his UFC featherweight title by dominating the former champion in a rematch, winning his 12th straight fight with a TKO late in the third round Saturday night. By Larry Lage. SENT: 678 words, photos.

ALSO:

— BOX--COTTO-ALI — Cotto's farewell bout ends in unanimous decision loss to Ali. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 887 words, photos.

— FBC--T25-BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP — Buckeyes claim Big Ten title over Badgers, seek playoff spot. By Michael Marot. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— LUG--WGeisenberger wins her third ORLD CUP — World Cup race of the season. SENT: 127 words.

— SOC--COLOGNE-COACH — Struggling Cologne parts company with Peter Stoeger as coach. SENT: 199 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.