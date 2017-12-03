A nauseating video shows the moment a less-than-prime Amazon worker defecates in the driveway of a woman expecting a package.

Sacramento, California resident Nemy Bautista complained to the electronic commerce company via Facebook after she arrived home Thursday afternoon and stumbled upon the wrong parcel.

"Amazon.com Why is your driver squatting in-front of my house? Let me give you a hint … he/she is not tying their shoes. I have it on video!," Bautista wrote in the post.

She explained further that she initially believed a dog may have defecated on her property, until discovering the video proof shortly after, the MailOnline reported.

Advertisement

Bautista called Amazon to speak to a representative, who discharged the woman's supervisor-turned-custodian to the home.

Footage from outside a Sacramento, California home shows a delivery driver defecate in a woman's driveway. Photo / CBS

"He was in shock when he saw the size of 'it'," Bauista said in a statement, according to CBS Sacramento.

"He ended up scooping it up with a plastic bag, but didn't want to take it with him (it smelled really bad)," she said, disturbed.

"Guess the garbage can will smell like sh*t for the next few days ... I also had to hose down the gutter/sidewalk area after he left."



Amazon since assured the dissatisfied customer the delivery person would be 'handled'.

It's currently unclear how.

The customer did not say whether she provided a better review for the second package.

Request for comment by the Daily Mail to Bautista Friday morning was not immediately returned.