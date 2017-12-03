A Canadian police officer has been charged with assault after footage emerged showing him hitting a 12-year-old boy.

The boy's mother called the police when her son was acting erratically, throwing rubbish and recycling around during a tantrum.

However, the situation escalated after the officer arrived and asked the boy what was going on.

The 12-year-old let out a verbal tirade at the officer, swearing at him and telling him to "suck a d**k".

In the video, the officer can be heard saying: "Hey listen you're 12 you don't talk to me like that.

"F**k you," the boy replies. "F**k me?" the officer responds." What the f**k you looking at man?" the 12-year-old snaps back.

The officer then tells the boy police are at the house because of him and he should go outside.

He then takes the boy into another room where the officer's arm can be seen in the air before a loud slapping sound is heard.

The officer then told the boy to "show some f**king respect."

An officer has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting a potty-mouthed 12-year-old boy. Photo / CBC

Police released the boy just minutes after the incident, according to his mother.

The boy's 21-year-old sister says the police officer should have sat her brother down and tried to talk instead of hitting him.

His mum revealed he had previously been charged with robbery and assault.

Following the incident, the officer has since been charged with assault which has pleased the boy's mother.

"I hope it prevents him from hitting someone else. I don't hit my kids," she told CBC.

Experts have sided with the boy's mother, despite the 12-year-old's disgusting behaviour, saying the officer had no right to hit the child.

"The kid, from what I saw, is unarmed and is not representing any imminent threat to the arresting officer or the arresting officer's partner and efforts should have been made to de-escalate, particularly with someone of that age," Ian Scott, former director of the Special Investigations Unit said.

An Idaho police chief also said when responding to a call of a child acting out, an officer's job is to de-escalate the situation, not inflame it.

The incident occurred in Winnipeg, Canada.