NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct accusations against a former radio host (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A spokeswoman for New York Public Radio says allegations of sexual misconduct against a former host are disturbing and "would clearly violate" the station's standards and practices.

Author Suki Kim said in a New York Magazine story that former public radio host John Hockenberry had sent her emails that made her uncomfortable. She said other women also said they were made uncomfortable by Hockenberry.

Hockenberry left his WNYC show "The Takeaway" in August.

The spokeswoman for New York Public Radio, the parent company of WNYC, said Hockenberry's contract expired June 30 and was not renewed. She said the company cannot say why his contract was not renewed.

Hockenberry issued a statement to the magazine saying that he was horrified people felt uncomfortable.

3 p.m.

A former New York public radio host has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and former colleagues.

John Hockenberry left his WNYC show "The Takeaway" in August. Author Suki Kim said he sent her emails that made her uncomfortable and after news about other men harassing women came out she decided to ask whether anyone felt uncomfortable around Hockenberry. Some said they did and described messages and acts that made them uncomfortable. She published a story in New York Magazine.

WNYC and its parent company did not respond to a request for comment. A statement from the "Takeaway" posted on Twitter said the show was disturbed by the report and takes the allegations very seriously.

Hockenberry, who hosted "The Takeaway" from 2008 until earlier this year, issued a statement to the magazine saying that he was horrified people felt uncomfortable. .